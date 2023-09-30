Senior Citizens Recognised in St. Elizabeth

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through its National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has awarded several senior citizens in St. Elizabeth for their continued service in communities and the wider parish.

The men and women were recognised during a ceremony held at the St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Santa Cruz on September 21, in celebration of Senior Citizens’ Month – September 17 to October 13 – under the theme ‘Embracing Wisdom, Uniting Generations’.

Parish Organiser of the NCSC in St. Elizabeth, Marieck Hendricks-Morgan, said it is imperative that senior citizens be recognised for their invaluable contributions to society that often take the shape of charity, volunteerism and more.

In fact, she noted that many elders have made lasting positive impacts on the lives of people living in their communities, and as such, the NCSC is committed to ensuring they themselves live their lives with the honour they deserve.

“So, during the month, the NCSC will honour outstanding persons [in St. Elizabeth and islandwide] to include outstanding senior citizens who have served their parish and communities,” Mrs. Hendricks-Morgan said.

“We celebrate with our senior citizens and volunteers who have made sacrifices and made efforts to participate and to support the NCSC, St. Elizabeth chapter,” she added.

The Government’s framework of the National Policy for Senior Citizens advocates enhancing the self-reliance and functional independence of senior citizens as well as facilitating continued participation in their family and society.

It is against this background, Mrs. Hendricks-Morgan said, that the NCSC remains committed to raising public awareness about the rights of senior citizens in Jamaica, through public-private partnerships, preserving cultural heritage and promoting social and economic development, all aligning with Vision 2030.

“Also, the Council continues to recognise the spirit of volunteerism that has led to the sustained ability of the NCSC to showcase the accomplishments and to highlight programmes of the Council, to assert the role of research, training and positive building towards improved services offered by the Council,” she outlined.

Recipient, Patricia Flemmings, told JIS News that she felt incredibly blessed and elated to have participated in the various NCSC initiatives that led to her receiving several awards.

She pointed out that engaging in these activities not only provide much-needed exercise but also offers a wonderful opportunity to connect with others “through volunteerism and social activities”.

“It makes you feel happy and blessed, and then you can encourage each other to be with God and also be an example to others,” she added.