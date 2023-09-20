Wednesday,
September 20, 2023 8:58 pm

PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Meets with Canadian High Commissioner

September 20, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. is in discussion with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic (left), during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston recently. At right is Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn. 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. converses with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston recently.
 
Last Updated: September 20, 2023

