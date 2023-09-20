Steering Committee to Manage Reform of PATH

Reform of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) will be managed by a Steering Committee and will be supported by two technical working groups (TWGs).

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during a Statement to the House of Representatives, on September 19.

The Steering Committee will review recommendations, will serve as an advisory body and will make decisions on the reform process.

Decisions will also be made through a consultative process.

“This Committee will be informed by the work of the technical working groups. I will chair the Steering Committee and members will include representatives from the Ministries of Labour and Social Security, Health and Wellness, Education and Youth, Local Government and Community Development, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and members of the technical working groups,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He pointed out that timely updates and reports will be provided to the Cabinet on the progress of the reform.

With respect to the TWGs, Mr. Charles Jr. said one TWG will review the technical design of PATH, including the selection criteria and benefit levels.

The second TWG will review the general rules of the programme, including the conditionalities and criteria for continued eligibility.

“The revamped PATH programme will place a renewed emphasis on education. We recognise that education is the foundation upon which future opportunities are built. The reforms will include increased support for school attendance, access to quality educational resources, and vocational training, all geared towards breaking the cycle of poverty through knowledge and skill development,” the Minister said.

He stated that healthcare will remain a cornerstone of PATH, adding that the reforms will expand the healthcare component to address the evolving health needs of our citizens.

Mr. Charles Jr. said he, along with Minister of State, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, as well as the senior management team of the Ministry, have started the process of internal consultation with staff and customers in the parish offices to receive feedback on operations at the local level.

He informed that at least three regional public consultations will be convened and will take the format of town hall meetings, to provide an opportunity for all Jamaicans.

The first town hall meeting will be held by the end of October, details of which will be provided shortly.

“We invite the members of this House to attend, and we welcome your participation in this process by the submission of your questions, thoughts and ideas to be incorporated,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

Critical stakeholders in these engagements will include teachers, guidance counsellors and school principals, inspectors of the poor, public health nurses, representatives from the Social Development Commission, Members of Parliament, councillors, caretakers, the Council of Voluntary Social Services, citizen associations, faith-based organisations, PATH beneficiaries and applicants, and members of the media.

Mr. Charles Jr. also stated that PATH has been referenced by the World Bank as a model for conditional cash transfer programmes, and some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and Africa have also studied this model.

“As such, an integral part of the reform process will involve consultations with the World Bank and the Ministry of Finance and Public Service,” he noted.

In the meantime, the Minister reiterated that these reforms would align with international commitments and projected sustainable development goals, reinforcing Jamaica’s dedication to achieving a more equitable and prosperous society.

He said the focus is to provide a new PATH, which will revise the current selection criteria to improve the identification of the poor and vulnerable, while reviewing current conditionalities regarding health and education to ensure improved outcomes.

Focus will also be placed on employing the use of a more modern Social Protection Information System to enable better monitoring of PATH households and improved access to additional Social Protection benefits and services.

Efforts will also be made to facilitate the expansion of labour/work programmes for all PATH families to enable progress from poverty to self-sufficiency and to modify the existing payment structure and review the payment collection methods.

“The reform of the PATH programme is not a mere policy change; it is a declaration of our commitment to the well-being of our people. It is an investment in the future of Jamaica, where poverty is significantly reduced, education is accessible to all, healthcare is comprehensive, and opportunities abound,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

As at August 2023, there were approximately 285,000 beneficiaries (128,000 families) registered on PATH.