  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Minister Williams Addresses Kiwanis Division 23 Installation Ceremony

October 3, 2023
Education
Share
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Addresses Kiwanis Division 23 Installation Ceremony
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), interacts with Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Division 23 East, Stephan Rampair, during the installation ceremony and changing of guard for the Division, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on October 1.  

The Full Story

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, delivers the keynote address at the installation ceremony and changing of guard of the Kiwanis Division 23 East, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on October 1.
Last Updated: October 3, 2023

More From: Education
Black River High Gets Six New Classrooms
By: Serena Grant, Oct 02, 2023
$395 Million Added to CMU’s Budget for Expansion
By: Chris Patterson, Oct 02, 2023
Smart Rooms to be Established at Esher and Unity Primary Schools
By: GARWIN DAVIS, Oct 01, 2023
Skip to content