PHOTOS: Minister Williams Addresses Kiwanis Division 23 Installation Ceremony October 3, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), interacts with Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Division 23 East, Stephan Rampair, during the installation ceremony and changing of guard for the Division, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on October 1. The Full Story Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, delivers the keynote address at the installation ceremony and changing of guard of the Kiwanis Division 23 East, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on October 1.