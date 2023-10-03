Tuesday,
October 3, 2023 9:15 am

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: National Poppy Appeal Festival

October 3, 2023
National Security
Share
PHOTOS: National Poppy Appeal Festival
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, on arrival at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Looking on is Chairman, Jamaica Legion, Lt. Col. (R'td) Andrew Sewell (left). The event was hosted by the Jamaica Legion, in partnership with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.

The Full Story

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Massed Bands performing at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. The event, hosted by the Jamaica Legion, in partnership with the JDF, seeks to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), donates in support of the country’s veterans, at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Holding the donation tin is Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Sub-Lieutenant, Kadian McCalla (centre), while Corporal Rahjeen Edwards looks on. The festival, hosted by the Jamaica Legion in partnership with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), seeks to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.
Last Updated: October 3, 2023

More From: National Security
House of Representatives Passes Zones of Special Operations Amendment Bill
By: Latonya Linton, Sep 28, 2023
Mariners, Fishers Urged to Take Sea Safety Seriously
By: Lisa Rowe, Sep 27, 2023
PICA to Buy More Immigration KIOSKS
By: Lisa Rowe, Sep 26, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content