PHOTOS: National Poppy Appeal Festival October 3, 2023 Listen National Security Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, on arrival at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Looking on is Chairman, Jamaica Legion, Lt. Col. (R'td) Andrew Sewell (left). The event was hosted by the Jamaica Legion, in partnership with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.The Full StoryThe Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Massed Bands performing at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. The event, hosted by the Jamaica Legion, in partnership with the JDF, seeks to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), donates in support of the country’s veterans, at the National Poppy Appeal Festival of Remembrance held on October 1 at the Little Theatre in Kingston. Holding the donation tin is Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Sub-Lieutenant, Kadian McCalla (centre), while Corporal Rahjeen Edwards looks on. The festival, hosted by the Jamaica Legion in partnership with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), seeks to raise funds to provide continued support to needy military veterans at Curphey Home, as well as other veterans and widows of veterans islandwide.