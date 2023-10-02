Labour Ministry’s St. Elizabeth Parish Office to Be Revamped

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has given an undertaking to improve the Ministry’s parish office in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth.

During a visit on Friday (September 29), he indicated that the Ministry is in the process of putting together concrete plans to remedy issues with the office’s infrastructure and the overall space.

Among the programmed short-term improvements are the provision of new chairs for the staff and repainting of the building’s interior.

“This is a lovely [space], and I think that it presents a lot of opportunities for us to be able to put… a first-class modern space… here… for our staff and clients to be able to come and interact with all that is labour and social security,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Charles maintained that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that the staff work in a suitable environment.

“Part of our mandate is to ensure that we are creating the working environment that allows you to be at optimum performance. You have to take care of the neediest in the country, those who require our sturdy support. So, it’s important for us that you are in a safe and comfortable place,” Mr. Charles emphasised.

He encouraged Parish Manager, Michelle Senior, to share the staff’s concerns and recommendations with himself and the Ministry’s team, going forward.

“Give every single staff member an opportunity to pass their information to me, through you, and to the Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden, so we can get their concerns [and] their recommendations from our administrators and from others, to form part of how we are going to change or improve things,” Mr. Charles said.

For his part, State Minister, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, underscored the importance of meeting with staff members to hear their concerns and encouraged them to do likewise with clients.

He also emphasised the importance of improving the parish office for the benefit of the staff and clients.

“The person who walks through that door wants more than just this… you working here want more than this. Therefore, we are here to see to it that this is incorporated into a more fit-for -purpose facility, going forward,” Dr. Dunn stated.