Forestry Department Distributing Trees

By: Sherika Hall, October 3, 2023
Climate Change
Photo: Michael Sloley
Photo: Michael Sloley

The Forestry Department is distributing a variety of timber and ornamental seedlings in observance of National Tree Planting Day (NTPD), October 6.

The distribution period, which started on September 25, will run until October 13.

During an interview with JIS News, the Agency’s Principal Director, Forest Operations, Jerome Smith, shared that the seedlings will be available for free at its Head Office at 173 Constant Spring Road in Kingston, or its nurseries in Moneague, St. Ann (opposite the Jamaica Constabulary Force Camp) and Williamsfield, Manchester.

He is encouraging persons/groups to “come in, collect your free seedlings and make your contribution in terms of doing your planting, whether it be on the day itself or within the three-week-window that we’re offering the seedlings”.

Principal Director of Forest Operations at the Forestry Department, Jerome Smith.

Persons who are unable to visit the abovementioned locations, can call the Forestry Department at 876- 618-3205 to request pickup from its offices in Montego Bay and Portland.

The seedlings can be collected from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., except on October 6.

Speaking on the significance of NTPD, Mr. Smith explained that “the planting of trees has proven to be one of the best ways to not only mitigate the impacts of climate change, but also helps us to adapt”.

“Trees perform a variety of functions [and] a lot of that includes the absorption of carbon, which is one of the major factors that has led to global warming and climate change. Trees also retain the soil, prevent erosion and, you know, with climate change, one of the side effects is adverse weather systems that come inadvertently,” he said.

He further added that having trees in and around you will also help to mitigate the impact of the sudden rains or the disasters that come with weather events.

“Trees are the lungs of the Earth… so basically, without trees there is no life,” the Principal Director said.

National Tree-Planting Day was introduced in 2003 as part of activities to celebrate the Forestry Department’s then 65th year of service to Jamaica.

The Day, which is observed annually on the first Friday in October, aims to promote the value of forests and trees, while providing an opportunity for everyone to contribute to increasing the island’s forest cover and beautifying the surroundings through tree planting.

This year the Day will be observed under the theme ‘Keep the Heat Away…Plant a Tree Today’.

Last Updated: October 3, 2023

