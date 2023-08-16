PHOTOS: Little Genius Competition Contestants Call on G-G

JIS News
August 16, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Creative Administrative Executive, NexxStepp Lifelong Educational Services, Rachel Thompson Henry, during a courtesy call at King’s House on August 15. Looking on is Chief Social Innovator, NexxStepp Lifelong Educational Services and Founder/Organiser, Little Genius Competition, Tishauna Mullings.
