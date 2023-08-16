Persons in St. Catherine Benefit from Health Fair

More than 200 persons, including schoolchildren, benefited from a community health fair organised by NADS Family Health Care in St. Catherine, on Sunday (August 13).
Held at the Green Acres Commercial Business Complex, in the parish, the fair provided general checks, school medicals, eye checks, immunisations, pap smear, and laboratory testing.
Operator of the dental department at the facility, Dr. Simone Brady, said she and her team wanted to extend support to the community, especially with back to school approaching.
“We enjoy giving back and doing what we do best. We try to develop a culture of a caring environment, and the staff here have that mind of giving back, so as much as it is busy and hectic, we enjoyed it,” Dr. Brady told JIS News.
She said the health fair was timed to meet some of the back-to-school needs of families in the communities, and along with the healthcare, they also distributed educational gifts to schoolchildren and parents.
The event was first held in 2018 and was put on hold in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Hailing the many sponsors, Dr. Brady said without them “we would not be able to have it on this large scale. We are truly grateful for every sponsorship that we have received”.
Several of the patrons lauded the event for helping them to save money. “It is a wonderful thing. If every community has this type of project, the medical part of society would grow,” said Titon Hylton.