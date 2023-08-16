JIS News
home » JIS News » Finance & Public Service

PHOTOS: G-G Receives New Series of Banknotes

Finance & Public Service
August 16, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), makes a point to Governor, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Richard Byles (right) when he, along with members of the BOJ team, visited King’s House on Tuesday (August 15), to present the Governor-General with the new series of Jamaican banknotes. The BOJ Representatives (from second left) are Head of Content and Internal Communication, Dwayne Extol; Head of External Communication and Protocol, Melanie Lawes; and Deputy Governor, Natalie Haynes.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), is in discussion with Governor, Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles, at King’s House, during a visit by members of the BOJ team on August 15 to present the Governor-General with the new series of Jamaican banknotes (pictured foreground).
Skip to content