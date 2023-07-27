PHOTOS: Literacy Summer Camp

JIS News
July 27, 2023
Mentor and Literacy Facilitator, Antonette Wyatt (right) engages with participants in a literacy summer camp, at the closing session held at the Kingston High School, 172 King Street on July 26. Listening are Chief Executive Officer, Founder of the Creative Language-Based Learning (CLBL) Foundation, Mandy Melville (left) and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen. The programme was hosted jointly by the Ministry of Education and Youth and Creative Language-Based Learning (CLBL) Foundation with funding from the European Union (EU).
