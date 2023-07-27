CMO Lauds Retired Jamaican Overseas Nurses

The retired Jamaican overseas nurses are imparting crucial knowledge to the public health system, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.
They are in the island as part of the CODE CARE programme, which is geared at clearing outstanding elective cases, due to the backlog caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
“They are experienced nurses, they are very excited and energised to come in and deliver the service – (assisting with) the surgeries and the imparting of knowledge, which will build a sounder foundation for the nurses,” the CMO said, while on a recent visit to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) to meet with the nurses.
The CMO said hospitals have extended operating hours, and weekend listing to clear the backlog.
She added that under the programme, a team will be brought in to do designs for the refurbishing of areas of hospitals, such as operating theatres, to make them “more efficient.”
Chief Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Patricia Ingram Martin, said the sharing of experiences is welcomed, as “these nurses work in a first world country, and when they come to assist us, we want them to share some of the best practices that they garnered”.
“It builds our capacity and strengthens nursing in giving the best possible care to our clients,” she added.
One of the nurses, Joan Gayle-Davenport, told JIS News that she joined the programme to give back to her country and “my people”.
“I went abroad to work, I have experiences, I am now retired. They asked for help, and I volunteered, and I am enjoying the experience. This is a great opportunity to give back,” she said.
One year ago, portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made an appeal for health professionals to return and provide needed services through missions and the CODE CARE programme.