PHOTOS: Members of the Cadet Force Calls on G-G

Governor General
July 27, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) Commandant, Brigadier Errol V. Johnson, during a courtesy call at King’s House on July 27.
