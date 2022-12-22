Advertisement
PHOTOS: Launch of Jonkonnu Road March Competition

Culture
December 22, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), is pictured with performers at the media launch of the Jonkonnu Road March Competition and Party. The event was held on Tuesday (December 20) at the Courtyard at the Louise Bennet Garden Theatre, Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, Kingston.

 

