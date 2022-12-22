Advertisement
AduFocal
JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government

PHOTOS: KSAMC Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Local Government
December 22, 2022
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right), joins (from left) Minority Leader, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Swaby; Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2022, Velonique Bowen; Youth Mayor for Kingston, Khijani Williams; Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller and Mayor of Kingston, Senator the Hon. Delroy Williams. Occasion was the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony and Concert at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston on December 20.
Skip to content