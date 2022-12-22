PM Says More Support Will Be Mobilised for Young Gun Victim

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says more support will be mobilised to assist with the medical treatment and welfare of 16-year-old Ne-Sean Blair, who is paralysed after suffering from a stray bullet last year.

He said this includes providing financial aid to cover a few months of physiotherapy sessions, a tablet and a family vacation to celebrate the holidays.

The Prime Minister provided details during a visit to Ne-Sean’s home in Newhall, Manchester, on Monday (December 19).

Mr. Holness informed that since assisting Ne-Sean in his first visit to the US for treatment, he has been tracking his progress.

“Whatever limited means we have, we will give you support. I’m happy to [see] that [Ne-Sean] is making some progress,” he said.

Ne-Sean has been paralysed from the shoulders down, but regained feeling in his arms after receiving a power wheelchair, and physiotherapy during his treatment in the United States.

On March 30, 2021, which was also Ne-Sean’s birthday, he visited a shop in his community to purchase a drink, where a robbery attempt took place and gunmen fired shots, hitting Ne-Sean in the upper back.

The Prime Minister said the availability and indiscriminate use of “firearms in this country are creating mayhem”, especially with the younger population.

“The Government has a responsibility and a duty, and as much as possible, I’m going to see what we can do to support you [Ne-Sean],” he said.

Meanwhile, Ne-Sean said that since his paralysis, life has become more difficult for his family.

“It has affected my family a lot because even [as] my mom said, she is not the type of person to just be sitting down [and not work]. She was always going, just trying to provide for our family,” he said.

“[I had] dreams to provide for my family, their needs and wants. I always wanted to have my own business, where if they want anything, they could call me and I would be there to provide for them,” Ne-Sean added.

His mother, Kedine Wilson-Blair, said it is very hard, as “I have to be the one bathing and feeding him because my son is like a baby now… . I have to be nurturing him like a baby”.

“I’m still here taking it step by step, keeping the faith [and] continue to hold on, because I know one day, I’m going to see my son walk again,” she said.

The Government continues to implement stricter measures to tackle gun crimes across the island, which include the recent approval of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, which will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.