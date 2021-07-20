JIS News
PHOTOS: Japan Foreign Affairs Minister’s Arrival

Foreign Affairs
July 20, 2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), greets Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi (right), on his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, on July 19. At centre is Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara.
