Real Estate Board Lauded For Service

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has commended members of the Real Estate Board (REB) and the Commission of Strata Corporations (CSC) for their service to the real estate and housing sector.

“The Ministry is on a mission to make all of our agencies distinguished in their leadership through operation and management practices that reflect sustainability and resilience. Therefore, I am pleased to note that since April 2020, the REB, through its training institute, has trained and certified 535 real estate salesmen and 24 dealers,” Minister Charles Jr. noted.

He was speaking at a recent press conference to provide information on the impending merger of the Real Estate Board and the Commission of Strata Corporations.

Mr. Charles Jr. also shared that during the period, 135 new developments were approved by the Real Estate Board.

“The number of developments approved and dealers/salespersons trained indicate that during the pandemic, the REB and CSC remained dedicated to its mandate and functions. We find this agency to be important in creating a new Jamaica, so the Ministry will do everything in its power to support the agency’s function,” the Minister said.

He also took the opportunity to highlight significant internal developments within the REB.

“I want to highlight some calculated moves that the REB has made and will continue to make to transform and innovate. The Client Licensing and Management Software, for which development is ongoing, will improve data flow and communication. Additionally, the Board has advanced its process of becoming ISO 9001:2015 certified, and this will improve customer service across all operations, including the recently launched Client Portal,” the Minister said.

He argued that the pandemic has shown the need for management and staff to be innovative and adaptable, and he is pleased that the REB and CSC, under the guidance of its parent Ministry, exemplify this.