PHOTOS: Jamaica Manufacturers’ & Exporters’ Association (JMEA) Awards Banquet

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (2nd right) presents the Prime Minister's Award for top large manufacturing exporter to Managing Director, Red Stripe, Luis Prata at the Jamaica Manufacturers' & Exporters' Association Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on October 5. Others from left are: Head of Finance, Red Stripe, Paul Schalekamp; Head of Sales and Domestic Export at Red Stripe, Jean Look Tong.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) presents the Governor General's Award for manufacturer of the year to Chief Executive Officer, Wisynco Group, Andrew Mahfood at the Jamaica Manufacturers' & Exporters' Association Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on October 5.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) congratulates, Managing Director of J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, Jean-Philippe Beyer (right) for being awarded the Governor General's Award for exporter of the year at the Jamaica Manufacturers' & Exporters' Association (JMEA) Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on October 5. Looking on is Executive Director JMEA, Imega McNab.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) presents the Governor General's Award for exporter of the year to Managing Director of J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, Jean-Philippe Beyer (right), at the Jamaica Manufacturers' & Exporters' Association (JMEA) Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on October 5. Looking on is Executive Director JMEA, Imega McNab.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) greets President of the Jamaica Manufacturers' & Exporters' Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie (right), at the JMEA Awards Banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on October 5. Looking on is Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw.