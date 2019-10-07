Grange: Well done, Jamaica

Doha QATAR, 6 October 2019 – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has praised the Jamaican team for “a job well done” at the IAAF Championships with ended today (Sunday) in Doha.

“I think it was a very good showing by Jamaica and we must congratulate and encourage all members of the team who represented our country with such heart, determination, courage and dignity,” said Minister Grange.

The Jamaicans finished third on the medals table with three gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Jamaica won three medals on the final day of the World Championships when the men’s 4×400 relay team of Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Terry Thomas, and Demish Gaye took silver behind the United States team.

The team of Anastasia Le-Roy, Tiffany James, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Shericka Jackson took the bronze in the women’s 4X400 won by the United States with Poland second.

And Danielle Williams took the bronze in the 100 metre hurdles with Janeek Brown placing 7th.

Minister Grange said:

“Jamaica athletes won 12 medals across disciplines on the track and in the field and I’m very proud of our performances. There were disappointments and setbacks, but we also witnessed awesome achievements on which we will continue to build. I congratulate each member of the team, including the coaching and support staff, for a job well done.”

Minister Grange also used her visit to Doha to advance discussions with the leadership of the IAAF regarding the possibility of Jamaica hosting a major athletic event in 2023.

Minister Grange also met with her Kenyan counterpart to discuss initiatives to operationalise the sports, culture and heritage cooperation agreement which was signed between both countries last August in Kingston.

Under the agreement, Jamaica and Kenya will cooperate in organising major sporting events, collaborate on sports science as well as develop an exchange programme for coaches and teachers of physical education, among other initiatives.