Tourism Stakeholders Welcome Partnership Between Chukka And Dunn’s River Falls

Story Highlights Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the partnership between Dunn’s River Falls and Chukka Caribbean Adventures, where for the first time, a zip line service will be introduced at the world-renowned attraction.

General Manager at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Heather Pinnock, said the partnership is certain to yield a lot of benefits and will improve on what currently exists at the Caribbean’s number-one attraction.

“This is indeed a first for Dunn’s River but something we are confident will be a welcome addition for our visitors,” Ms. Pinnock said.

“There’s no doubt on the part of the UDC and our subsidiary agency, the St. Ann Development Company, that ‘Zip Line over Dunn’s River Falls’ will be a winner and an exciting addition to the tourism product,” she added.

Ms. Pinnock was addressing stakeholders and Government officials at the Zipline over Dunn’s River launch at Dunn’s River Falls in St. Ann, on October 4.

For her part, Minister of Labour and Social Security, and Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann, Hon. Shahine Robinson, said the Government continues to support public-private partnerships.

“Tourism is a sector that consistently and significantly contributes to the positive performance of the economy and employment of our people. Jamaica’s success in tourism… has been possible through hard work and deliberate actions to promote our excellence in service by members of the sector, which is being displayed … with the launch of Zip Line over Dunn’s River Falls,” Mrs. Robinson said.

She noted that the Chukka Group has a rich history of success, which, she is confident, will be duplicated in the new partnership with Dunn’s River.

“As Minister of Labour and Social Security, the first thing that jumps out of my head is employment and how our people will benefit from this arrangement. I have been assured and I am fully satisfied that there will be an increase in employment and that the community of Ocho Rios and, by extension, the garden parish of St. Ann stand to benefit from the partnership with Chukka,” the Minister stated.

Mrs. Robinson further stated that as Member of Parliament, she will continue to support and make every effort to ensure the continued sustainability and viability of “our most treasured tourism product, of which Zip Line is now a part.”

Dunn’s River Falls, with its pristine waterfalls and a well-documented ambience, remains one of the world’s best and most visited attractions. It is also one of the largest employers of persons in Jamaica’s tourism sector.

Today, Chukka operates more than 60 tours in Jamaica, Belize and Turks & Caicos. It is also one of the biggest attractions in the country, employing some 800 persons locally.