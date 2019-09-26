Government To Strengthen Mechanisms To Evaluate Contribution Of Sport

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening mechanisms and capacity to monitor and evaluate the contribution of sport to national development.

This is to be achieved through the design of a results framework and monitoring and evaluation system for the National Sports Policy, and strategic national priorities to be pursued in the area of sport, under the Vision 2030 Jamaica National Development Plan (NDP) and Medium Term Socio-Economic Policy Frameworks (MTFs).

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Designing a Monitoring and Evaluation (M+E) Framework for Sport Development’ on Wednesday (September 25), at the Courtyard by Marriot in New Kingston, Ms. Grange described the framework as a “game changer”, which will assist in measuring the impact of sport on national development.

“What this framework has done is to provide, for the first time, a way to align how, through sport, we are contributing to achieving the objectives of our National Development Plan and our Vision to be ‘the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business’, and how we are contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The workshop was attended by national stakeholders, including representatives from national sports federations, tertiary institutions, community sport development organisations, other ministries, departments and agencies.

The draft national results framework and M+E system were presented to the stakeholders for review, validation and to make recommendations. Their recommendations will be used to finalise the framework and develop an implementation plan.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is providing technical assistance to support the design and development process.

A Commonwealth technical team conducted the first in-country mission in May 2019. This included two national workshops. The two-day workshop (September 25 to 26) is the second in-country mission.

Ms. Grange thanked the Commonwealth Secretariat for their assistance in the drafting of the Policy.

“The partnership is mutually beneficial, as Jamaica sits on the Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport and, in a few days, will be sharing our experience with the development of a monitoring and evaluation framework for sport,” she said.

The session will contribute to the review of the 2013 National Sport Policy, provide input for the development of a national results framework and M+E system, and initiate capacity building and training of sport policy stakeholders in monitoring and evaluating the contribution of sport to national development.