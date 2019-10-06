PHOTOS: CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier Jamaica vs Barbados

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), interacts with students from Dunoon Technical and St. Hilda’s High schools at the launch of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Clubs in Schools initiative on Thursday (October 3), at the Dunoon grounds in Kingston. Head of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Vice Squad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Carl Berry (second left); and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Fitz Bailey (3rd left), look on.

Click to view more