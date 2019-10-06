JIS News
PHOTOS: CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier Jamaica vs Barbados

October 5, 2019
Reggae Girlz player, Chinyelu Asher (left) and Reggae Girlz captain, Khadija Shaw (2nd left) in action at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying game at the National Stadium on October 4. Jamaica’s senior women’s football team defeated Barbados 7-0. Others from right are: Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews and Barbados Goalkeeper, Kamillah Burke.

 

Reggae Girlz captain, Khadija Shaw (centre) in action at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying game at the National Stadium on October 4. Jamaica’s senior women’s football team defeated Barbados 7-0.