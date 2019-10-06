Grange commends sprint golden girls, satisfied with great progress in field events

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has hailed the Jamaican women’s team which won the 4×100 metres relay at World Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Minister Grange said “the victory showed the depth and determination of the Jamaican team” which was hit by the withdrawal of the double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson.

In Thompson’s absence, Jamaica had to call on the 400 metres bronze medalist Shericka Jackson.

Minister Grange said:

“It’s a great statement that even without Elaine, we were able to win in such a fine style with the world leading time (41.44). I send heartiest congratulations to Natalliah Whyte, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Jonielle Smith and Shericka Jackson on this tremendous achievement. Well done, ladies!”

The Jamaicans won the sprint relay ahead of Great Britain and the United States.

Minister Grange also commended Shanieka Ricketts who took the silver medal in the Triple Jump with a best mark of 14.92 metres. Kimberly Williams was fourth with a personal best of 14.64 metres.

Minister Grange said she was “pleased with the performance of the team” and was “excited by the great progress that Jamaica’s athletes are making in the jumps and throws.”

At the close of Saturday’s penultimate day of the Doha 2019, Jamaica were third on the medal table with nine medals: three gold, four silver and two bronze. Four of those came in field events.