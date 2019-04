Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), points out something of interest on the model for the new Silver Sun Estates housing development in St. Catherine. Looking on are Chairman, West Indies Home Contractors Limited (WIHCON), Peter Melhado (left); Managing Director, WIHCON, Delroy Alcott (second right); and National Housing Trust (NHT) Managing Director, Martin Miller (right). Occasion was the ceremony to break ground for the 1,200-unit housing project on Wednesday (April 24).

Click to view more