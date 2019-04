JIS TV Relocated

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) wishes to advise that effective April 25, the Television Department (JIS TV) has been relocated from Arnold Road and will now operate from its new state-of-the-art building at:

5-9 South Odeon Avenue (Half-Way Tree) Kingston 10.

The contact information remains the same:

Telephone Numbers – (876) 922-8680-2, (876) 922-3317, (876) 922-8684; Fax (876) 922-5996