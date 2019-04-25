Joyful Learning Seminar on May 5 at Knutsford Court Hotel

Story Highlights Psychologist who specialises in Child and Adolescent Development, Camile Swapp, through her organisation, Swapp and Associates, will host the inaugural Joyful Learning Seminar on Sunday, May 5 at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Speaking with JIS News, Mrs. Swapp explained that Joyful Learning is a “call to action on how to support and meet our nation's children, teens and young adults’ biological, emotional, social and spiritual needs so as to improve their life chances”.

“Joyful Learning is a way of life; it is not a programme. It is about recognising children’s development and how that impacts learning and how learning affects their growth,” she said.

The seminar targets educators, therapists, coaches, parents and others who influence children and older youth.

Mrs. Swapp will be the keynote speaker at the seminar. Other presenters include Child Psychiatrist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ganesh Shetty; Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kai Morgan; National Mathematics Coordinator in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Tamika Benjamin; and Programme Director for the Community Renewal Programme, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Charles Clayton.

The four-hour event will be moderated by Broadcast and Media Communication Specialist, Elaine Wint.

Focus areas for the session are how learning occurs biologically; school entrance age and maturation; emotional development and how these should determine improved public policies; and appropriate practices from learning institutions and homes. These areas will be further explored in a panel discussion – Joyful Learning and Youth’s Wellness.

Mrs. Swapp argues that Jamaica needs to inject far more joy in the discussion and practice of teaching and learning, as there is a perception that learning is not fun.

The Joyful Learner aims to educate school staff, parents and guardians, and other caretakers of children, adolescents and older youngsters on how they can get this age group to have a joyful learning experience and achieve success in academics and other areas of their development.

For further information and registration, interested persons may visit: www.thejoyfullearner.org; facebook: @swappandassociates or call 876-536-3228, 876-909-2244 and 876-505-6267.

Sponsors for the Joyful Learning Seminar are Café Blue, Island Net, Aerotel Aeronautical, LifeSpan Water, Choose Life International and Iya Limited.