PHOTOS: Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council AGM

October 31, 2023
Agriculture
Photo: Adrian Walker
Chairman, Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council (IAC), Reverend Roy Wickham, addresses the organisation’s annual general meeting, held on Saturday (October 28) at the Denbigh 4-H Training Centre in Clarendon. Seated is Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, addresses Saturday’s (October 28) Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council (IAC) annual general meeting at the Denbigh 4-H Training Centre in Clarendon.
