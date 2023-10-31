PHOTOS: Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council AGM October 31, 2023 Listen Agriculture Share Photo: Adrian Walker Chairman, Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council (IAC), Reverend Roy Wickham, addresses the organisation’s annual general meeting, held on Saturday (October 28) at the Denbigh 4-H Training Centre in Clarendon. Seated is Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter. The Full Story Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, addresses Saturday’s (October 28) Jamaica 4-H Clubs Island Advisory Council (IAC) annual general meeting at the Denbigh 4-H Training Centre in Clarendon.