No Compromise on Service Excellence – Cabinet Secretary

By: Garfield L. Angus, October 31, 2023
Cabinet
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), presents Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Fund (NHF), Everton Anderson, with one of four awards that the agency received at the recent Public Sector Service Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.
Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell (left), presents Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Kasan Troupe (second left), with the award for Best Font Office Décor, at the 2023 Public Sector Service Excellence Awards ceremony held recently at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston. Sharing the moment (from centre) are Customer Care Officer at the Ministry, Asthanil Whitley; Director of Customer Service, Anita Sutherland; and Customer Care Officer, Shanique Murray Johnson.

The Full Story

Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell, has charged public servants to be resolute in their commitment to effective and efficient systems and services and to be fair, impartial, and professional in the performance of their duties.

“Despite the various challenges, the standard of excellence for us as public servants cannot be compromised. Our citizens demand excellence and we must deliver,” she said.

Mrs. Sewell was speaking at the Public Sector Service Excellence Awards held recently at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

The awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to the promotion and implementation of improvements in key service delivery areas.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining won the top award – The Service Excellence Award, while the National Health Fund (NHF) walked away with four awards – Digital Innovation and Modernisation, Customer Service Experience, Operational Excellence, and Diversity and Inclusion.

Two awards went to the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) – Customer Engagement and Public Education and Communication, with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service receiving the Website of the Year Award.

Mrs. Sewell said the awards programme is a testament to the “tireless dedication” of individuals and teams that have embraced innovation, efficiency and a customer-centric approach to service delivery.

Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, in his remarks, hailed the NHF for its commitment to service excellence.

“The NHF has been a real trailblazer in demonstrating excellence in governance, leadership and service delivery for the people of Jamaica,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, credited the achievements to the “efforts of a great team” and a philosophy that prioritises customers.

“We try to understand what our customers go through and plan to meet their needs,” he noted.

Mr. Anderson encouraged all public-sector agencies to work together for improved service delivery.

Last Updated: October 31, 2023

