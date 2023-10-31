Tax Offices Resume Operations

Tax Offices Resume OperationsBy: October 31, 2023 ,
The Full Story
The Tax Authority is advising the public that all its locations have reopened for usual business today (8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) except for the Annotto Bay and Portmore Tax Offices.
The Annotto Bay and Portmore Tax Offices remain closed to the public today, as out of an abundance of caution structural engineers have been engaged to conduct further assessments, to ensure the safety of staff and clients.
Additionally, frontline staff have been redirected to alternative locations to provide operational support.
Persons may opt to do some business online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or via the mobile application for Android users, which can be downloaded in the Google PlayStore.
Some online services include:
• GCT filing and tax payments (due today), along with other business-related taxes.
• Property Tax payment and Query
• Traffic Ticket Fines
• Certificate of Fitness Fee
• Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee
Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payment options, which includes the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process for business-related tax payments.
These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card, or other banking card with credit card features or using Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website.
Additionally, taxpayers can utilize Scotia Online and Mobile App, in addition being able to make tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as the respective clientele are able to use their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a Payee.
The Tax Authority also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type, as well as its Scotia Bank account as a beneficiary account.
This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business
Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.
For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.