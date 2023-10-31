  • Keyword

PHOTOS: USF Launches Sherlock Community Wi-Fi

October 31, 2023
Finance & Public Service
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Western, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, addresses the Universal Service Fund (USF) Sherlock Community Wi-Fi Launch on October 18. The launch took place at the Sherlock community centre in St. Andrew.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Western, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke (left), along with from (second left) Councillor, Chancery Hall Division, Duane Smith; Station Commander, Red Hills Police Station, Detective Inspector Collin Burgher; and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Dr. Daniel Dawes, applaud during the unveiling ceremony for the USF Sherlock community Wi-Fi launch on October 18. The event took place at the Sherlock community centre in St. Andrew.
