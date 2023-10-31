Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table Experience

Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table ExperienceBy: October 31, 2023 ,
Several tertiary and high-school students from St. James and Hanover participated in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Farm-to-Table Experience on October 27.
The initiative, which is in its second year, aims to inform students about the agricultural sector’s importance to Jamaica and the benefits that can be derived from it.
Approximately 30 students from the Jamaica Christian School for the Deaf, Montego Bay Community College and Spot Valley High School in St. James, and Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover were so engaged.
The day’s activities included tours of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) greenhouse and agro-processing operations in Catherine Hall, St. James, and Half Moon Resort’s farming engagements in Montego Bay.
There was also a presentation on RADA’s e-commerce platform, Agrilinkages Exchange (ALEX).
MBCCI Director and Committee Chair, Nadine Spence, who addressed the students at RADA, said the farm-to-table initiative was also designed to demonstrate the link between agriculture and tourism.
“Remember that food is something that is vital and important, and we saw that through the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to encourage you… don’t be afraid or ashamed to dig deep into agriculture, because it can take you to different heights,” she emphasised.
MBCCI President, Oral Heaven, who delivered remarks at Half Moon Resort, underscored the importance of agriculture to Jamaica, specifically the tourism industry, and how profitable the sector is.
He also encouraged students to participate in next year’s staging of the farm-to-table initiative.
Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Robin Russell, who also spoke at Half Moon, encouraged the youngsters to take advantage of what they learnt during the tour, while highlighting the numerous benefits to be derived from working in agriculture, which has a lucrative link with the tourism industry.