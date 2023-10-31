  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table Experience

By: Serena Grant, October 31, 2023
Agriculture
Share
Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table Experience
Photo: Serena Grant
Assistant Landscaping Manager at the Half Moon Resort in St. James, Navardo Mighten (left), gives students and their teachers participating in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Farm to Table initiative a tour of the establishment’s plant nursery and farm on October 27.
Students Share in Mobay Chamber of Commerce Farm-to-Table Experience
Photo: Serena Grant
President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Oral Heaven, speaks to students participating in MBCCI’s Farm to Table initiative tour during a stop at the Half Moon Resort in St. James on Friday October 27.

The Full Story

Several tertiary and high-school students from St. James and Hanover participated in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Farm-to-Table Experience on October 27.

The initiative, which is in its second year, aims to inform students about the agricultural sector’s importance to Jamaica and the benefits that can be derived from it.

Approximately 30 students from the Jamaica Christian School for the Deaf, Montego Bay Community College and Spot Valley High School in St. James, and Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover were so engaged.

The day’s activities included tours of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) greenhouse and agro-processing operations in Catherine Hall, St. James, and Half Moon Resort’s farming engagements in Montego Bay.

Parish Social Services and Home Economics Officer at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) in Catherine Hall, St. James, Tanya Robertson, gives students participating in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Farm to Table initiative a tour of the agency’s agro-processing facility on October 27.

There was also a presentation on RADA’s e-commerce platform, Agrilinkages Exchange (ALEX).

MBCCI Director and Committee Chair, Nadine Spence, who addressed the students at RADA, said the farm-to-table initiative was also designed to demonstrate the link between agriculture and tourism.

“Remember that food is something that is vital and important, and we saw that through the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to encourage you… don’t be afraid or ashamed to dig deep into agriculture, because it can take you to different heights,” she emphasised.

MBCCI President, Oral Heaven, who delivered remarks at Half Moon Resort, underscored the importance of agriculture to Jamaica, specifically the tourism industry, and how profitable the sector is.

He also encouraged students to participate in next year’s staging of the farm-to-table initiative.

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Robin Russell, who also spoke at Half Moon, encouraged the youngsters to take advantage of what they learnt during the tour, while highlighting the numerous benefits to be derived from working in agriculture, which has a lucrative link with the tourism industry.

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Robin Russell, gives remarks during the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Farm to Table initiative tour stop at the Half Moon Resort in St. James on October 27.
Last Updated: October 31, 2023

More From: Agriculture
Plan for Life After Bauxite – Agriculture State Minister
By: Barbara Ellington, Oct 30, 2023
Farmers Urged to Take Advantage of Training Opportunities
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Oct 27, 2023
Gov’t Continues to Recraft the Agricultural Sector
By: Serena Grant, Oct 26, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content