PHOTOS: Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn Visits Spanish Town Hospital on New Year’s Day

Health & Wellness
January 3, 2023
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), congratulates Kayesha Miller (seated,) on the birth of her son at the Spanish Town Hospital on January 1. Also sharing the moment are (from second left) Acting Director of Nursing Services, Candice Thompson, Ward Supervisor, Sister Jennifer Graham and Medical Representative, R.A. Williams Distributors Limited, Camile Slater.
