Advertisement
EduFocal
JIS News
home » JIS News » Development

PHOTOS: Fireworks on the Waterfront in Downtown Kingston Celebrating the New Year

Development
January 3, 2023
Reggae artiste Tony Rebel, performs at the staging of the Urban Development Corporation’s annual event celebrating the start of the New Year. It was held under the theme ‘Fireworks 2022: A Diamond Jubilee’. This is in keeping with the national celebration for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary.
Skip to content