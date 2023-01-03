Motorists Encouraged to Pay Outstanding Tickets Before New Road Traffic Act Comes Into Effect

Motorists are being encouraged to address their outstanding traffic tickets ahead of the new Road Traffic Act, which will take effect on February 1.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his New Year’s Day address to the nation, reminded that the infractions are to be settled at the courts.
In December, Cabinet had arrived at a decision that if motorists pay off their outstanding traffic tickets by the end of January 2023, demerit points will be expunged upon the implementation of the new Act. This applies to tickets accrued after February 1, 2018.
Mr. Holness said that the Act “will go a far way in bringing order to our roadways”.
To motorcyclists, who he noted as both a significant cause and victim of road crashes, the Prime Minister informed that come February 1, it will be mandatory that all riders and pillions wear a helmet and that motorbikes be sold with helmets.
In the meantime, Mr. Holness disclosed that the capability of the police to issue electronic tickets will “more than double”, with the arrival of e-ticketing devices in the next few weeks.
“Under this new system, warrants will be issued in a seamless and timely manner. Traffic violators will no longer be able to ignore tickets they have accumulated and continue to drive recklessly without consequences,” the Prime Minister warned.