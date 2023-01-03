Advertisement
PHOTOS: Mayor of Kingston’s New Year’s Day Feeding of the Homeless Treat

Local Government
January 3, 2023
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (second left) presents a cooked meal to one of several persons living on the streets of the Corporate Area, who were catered to during the Mayor’s Annual New Year’s Feeding of the Homeless treat, on Sunday (January 1). The activity was held at the St. William Grant Park, downtown, Kingston.
