live stream Official Opening Ceremony of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference @ 5:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: G-G Receives Courtesy Call from President Akufo-Addo

Foreign Affairs
June 16, 2019
Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) and Lady Allen (right) look on as the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, signs the Official Guest Book following a courtesy call at King’s House on Sunday, June 16.