JAMPRO to Connect Diaspora Investors with Local Businesses

Vice President of Marketing at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Gabriel Heron says the Jamaica Diaspora Conference is an excellent opportunity to connect Diaspora investors with local businesses.

“We will be moderating a panel discussion and exploring the theme ‘Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation’, which will look at the various business and investment opportunities in Jamaica,” Mr. Heron told JIS News.

The panel discussion will take place on June 17, with the panellists discussing the pathway to economic growth, as well as investment opportunities for the diaspora in key sectors such as energy, technology, business process outsourcing (BPO) and the stock exchange.

The discussions will be led by President of JAMPRO’s Diane Edwards, and will include other participants such as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of itelBPO Solutions, Yoni Epstein; CEO of tTech, Christopher Reckord; Chief Economist, Bloomberg L.P., Michael McDonough and Vice President of Investor Relations at GK Capital Management Limited, Ryan Strachan.

“So JAMPRO is about connecting clients with excellent investment projects in particular sectors such as energy, mining, manufacturing, BPO and tourism. There are large projects that were initiated or driven by JAMPRO that have come to fruition and led to significant investment in our economy,” Mr. Heron highlighted.

He pointed out that the Diaspora is kept informed through JAMPRO’s offices in New York, London and Toronto, in terms of projects and particularly export opportunities in Jamaica.

“We want the Diaspora to look not just to fresh produce or manufactured products but to other sectors for opportunities such as information technology enabled services as it relates to digital marketing, customer assistance, legal process outsourcing. BPO is a booming sector in Jamaica right now, but there are a range of opportunities that Jamaicans overseas can tap into and invest in Jamaica,” Mr. Heron said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Marketing, noted that JAMPRO is looking at developing a platform that will enable and improve the ease at which diaspora members and potential investors can set up and start a business in Jamaica.

“This is something we are looking into that will enable members of the diaspora to start their business, look at applications, make applications, look at the requirements without having necessarily to come to Jamaica to deal with all these matters. So what we do from a JAMPRO perspective is facilitate investment and trade and engage relationships as best as possible,” he stated.