President Akufo-Addo Hails Mr Seaga as an Illustrious Leader

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga as an illustrious leader who “will forever have a secure place in the pantheon of outstanding Caribbean and Jamaican statesmen”.

The President, who signed the condolence book for Mr. Seaga at Jamaica House on Saturday (June 15), wrote that the “Jamaican people have lost a great defender and (a) tireless worker”.

He noted that Mr. Seaga “was deservedly famous and distinguished in his career of public service”, and that his contribution to the development of Jamaica as a nation, is “rooted in respect for the rule of law, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.”

Mr. Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died on May 28 on his 89th birthday in a hospital in the United States, where he was receiving treatment for illness.

The former Prime Minister has been accorded a State funeral, which is scheduled for Sunday (June 23) at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, North Street in downtown Kingston, beginning at 12 noon. He will then be laid to rest at National Heroes Park.

The signing of the book was among the schedule of activities for President Akufo-Addo who is on a two-day official working visit to Jamaica.

The President also had bilateral talks with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, after which they issued a joint press statement.

Later that evening, President Akufo-Addo was led on a tour of the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Today (June 16), the Ghanaian President will meet with the leadership of the University of the West Indies. He will also give a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey. In addition, he will call on Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The President will conclude his visit on Sunday by giving remarks at the opening of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit forms part of a Caribbean tour to promote “The Year of Return, Ghana 2019,” which is a major landmark marketing campaign targeting the African-American and Diaspora Market to mark 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown Virginia.