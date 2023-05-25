JIS News
PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to Samuel Sharpe in St. James

May 25, 2023
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, places flowers in honour of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St. James, on Labour Day, Tuesday (May 23).
