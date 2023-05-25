Children Urged to Develop Good Study Habits

Children are being urged to develop good, consistent study habits during their school years, as this will pave the way for success in their chosen careers and other areas of life.

Attorney-at-law, Roxanne Bailey, in offering the advice at a recent career day at the Sylvia Foote Basic School in Kingston, said when children are consistent with their studies they are more likely to retain information and perform well in exams.

In addition, consistent studying helps children to build the self-discipline and time-management skills that are essential for success in life, she noted.

The young attorney told the students and parents gathered for the career day that by dedicating time to their studies, students will learn the “value of hard work and perseverance, which will help them achieve their goals”.

She said it is important for parents and educators to encourage children to stay consistent with their studies.

“By providing a structured environment, setting realistic goals, and offering positive reinforcement, we can help children develop a love for learning and set them on a path to success,” Miss Bailey noted.

She further encouraged students not to procrastinate, as this could lead to “missed opportunities” and a lack of progress towards their goals. Instead, they should prioritise tasks and manage their time effectively and avoid “negative self-talk and limiting beliefs”.

“When you believe in yourselves and your abilities, you are more likely to achieve your goals. You should focus on your strengths and work on improving your weaknesses,” she said, while urging children to avoid distractions such as excessive use of social media and the playing of video games.

“While it is important to have fun and relax, it’s also important to balance leisure activities with your career aspirations. Avoid giving up too easily. Success requires perseverance and resilience. You should learn from your failures, stay motivated, and keep pushing forward towards your dreams,” she advised.

Miss Bailey spoke to the children about the legal profession, noting that lawyers can use their skills and knowledge to make a positive impact by advocating for social justice and human rights.

“Lawyers can represent individuals and groups that have been marginalised or mistreated and fight for their rights in court. They can also work for non-profit organisations and use their legal expertise to advance social justice causes,” she noted.

Miss Bailey commended teachers for the important role they play in the development of children.

“They work tirelessly to provide our children with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers,” she said.

To the parents, she implored, “Encourage your children to explore their interests and passions. Guide them in choosing a career path that aligns with their goals. Praise your child’s efforts and achievements. This will help build their self-confidence and motivate them to pursue their dreams.”

She urged the wider community to “protect our children and create a supportive environment for them to thrive. Let us work together to provide our children with the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their full potential. Guiding children towards their careers requires patience, support and encouragement. Let us all do our part to help our children succeed”.