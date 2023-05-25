Symposium for at-Risk Boys May 31

Teacher of the year, Jody Brown of Morant Bay Primary School, is to wrap up Child Month activities in the parish with a symposium for at-risk boys on May 31.
The event will be held at the Rudolf Elder Park in Morant Bay, under the theme ‘Today’s Boys… Tomorrow’s Men’.
Mr. Brown, who topped a field of other candidates earlier this year to claim the ‘Teacher of the Year’ title given by the LASCO Chin Foundation and others, said that the focus of the symposium is to empower and motivate at-risk boys in primary schools.
“Most interventions focus on the boys in secondary schools, but my belief is that early intervention is the key to assisting these boys,” he told JIS News.
“These are boys who are vulnerable based on their circumstances and, therefore, have been exhibiting problematic behaviours that require some sort of intervention,” Mr. Brown added, noting that the effort is a collaborative one with Guidance Counsellors across the parish.
The educator’s intention is that the event will be held annually and will be used as a platform to raise awareness about the specific needs and challenges faced by at-risk boys in St. Thomas.
Some of the activities for the day include a sip and paint session, free pampering experiences (facial, haircut, manicure), as well as interactive presentations from various entities, such as the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the St. Thomas Fire Department, the St. Thomas Parish Library, and others.
The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Education – Region II and the Jamaica Teaching Council. It is fuelled by the sponsorship of several companies, with the major sponsor being the LASCO Chin Foundation.
There is also support from the leadership of the parish, namely, Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams; Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles and Custos of St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett.