JIS News
PHOTOS: Floral Tribute at National Heroes Park

Governor General
October 18, 2021
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), lays a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Alexander Bustamante, at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Guiding the proceedings is Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths. The event forms part of activities commemorating National Heroes Day being observed on Monday (October 18).
