PHOTOS: G-G Receives Credentials from Ambassador – Designate of France

Governor General
October 18, 2021
Governor -General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) converses with Ambassador-designate of the French Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch. The occasion was the presentation of Letters of Credence by the Ambassador-designate, on October 15 at King’s House.
