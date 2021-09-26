New Custos of St. Catherine Sworn In

Business owner, Icylin Golding, was this morning (September 24) sworn in as Custos Rotulorum for the parish of St. Catherine.

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presented Mrs. Golding with the Instrument of Office during the ceremony, held at King’s House.

She replaces the Hon. Reverend Jeffrey McKenzie, who served as Custos Rotulorum for the parish for the past six years and five months.

In his remarks, the Governor-General congratulated Mrs. Golding on her appointment and reminded her that in her new capacity she will serve as the keeper of the role of the Justices of the Peace in the parish, a role which should be served without prejudice to all the people living in St. Catherine.

“Your swearing in carries with it an air of anticipation, which is not unusual for new journeys. You, however, have the example and the legacies of former custodes, your senior custos and 12 other colleagues who are willing to support you as you take up this new assignment,” he added.

In her response, Mrs. Golding expressed sincere gratitude to the Governor-General for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

“It is my pledge to continue the work of those great custodes who served before and who created a culture of excellence and trust among people… to represent the office of Custos Rotulorum in such a way that the people are served with dignity and respect,” she said.

The main role of the Custos is to represent the Governor-General as the first citizen of their respective parish.

Among the core functions of the Custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law, public order and civic pride.

He or she is also responsible for recommending and swearing-in Justices of the Peace and for supervising the execution of their legislative functions.