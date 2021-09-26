Jamaicans Encouraged to Try Online Training Courses

Jamaicans are being encouraged to learn new skills with the offerings available at the Justice Training Institute(JTI).

The JTI, which is the training arm of the Justice Ministry, offers courses and programmes to persons working in the sector as well as the wider public.

Director Principal at the JTI, Karen Campbell-Bascoe, said although the pandemic has brought many challenges, the change in how classes are administered is expected to continue.

“Now that we see the prospects that are there to include online learning, we are encouraging persons, those who are employed within the Justice sector, and those employed outside of the Justice sector; to use this as an opportunity to build your skillset, knowledge and attitude. Learn something new, enrol in an online programme and do online classes,” Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe said.

Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News.

She charged students already enrolled in the institute to continue finding ways to adapt to online learning.

“I want to encourage them to look at how to build their skills in terms of ‘how do I learn better using this online facility?’ I know many persons prefer the physical touch, they want to see, feel and write on paper. But with that being absent in some respects, there is still good in the online learning modality, and what we are asking persons to do is to just persevere and push through. It may be challenging but keep on trying and remember to ask for help when you need help,” she explained.

The Director Principal also encouraged students to properly manage their time by establishing and sticking to schedules.

“Time management is critical in these times and where there is doubt, just seek assistance and support where needed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Campbell-Bascoe extended the call for youth who are uncertain of a career path to consider Court Reporting.

“It is a skill that you can learn and keep for life with almost a guarantee of a job because we do have vacancies within the sector now for court reporters. Once you successfully completed and have met all the requirements for employment in the system, you will be able to seek and gain employment and earn a living,” she expressed.

Interested persons can visit the Justice Training Institute’s website at jti.edu.jm for details or call 876-928-46-24.