National Honours and Awards 2021
PHOTOS: G-G Receives Letters of Credence from Brazil’s Ambassador-Designate

Governor General
October 15, 2021
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives letters of credence from Ambassador-designate of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro, at King’s House on Friday (October 15).
