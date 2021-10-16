Advertisement
National Honours and Awards 2021
JIS News
PHOTOS: G-G Receives Letters of Credence

Governor General
October 15, 2021
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, (left) looks on as Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, His Excellency Jairo Raul Clopatofsky, signs the guest book at King’s House on October 11. The occasion was the presentation of Letters of Credence by Mr. Clopatofsky.
