St Mary High Wins First Prize in Wings Appeal Fundraising Competition

Three cadet units from secondary high schools were awarded for raising funds that will help to provide comfort and aid for war veterans.

They were participating in the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica (RAFA) 580-Branch’s 2019 Wings Appeal Initiative, and were awarded at a ceremony held at the King’s House Ballroom in Kingston on Friday (August 13).

St. Mary High School’s third Battalion claimed the first-place Governor-General’s trophy, for raising $112,000.

Wolmer’s High School’s second Battalion received the second-place President’s trophy, and third place was claimed by St. Catherine High School’s 12th Battalion.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also celebrated the upcoming 75th Anniversary of RAFA Jamaica as well as the launch of this year’s Wings Appeal and Adopt-A-Vet initiatives.

Against that backdrop, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) and Coordinator for the Wings Appeal Initiative, Mr. Geoffrey Roper, stated that this year’s campaign will focus on increasing awareness through traditional and digital media, as well as pop-up stations to reach the travelling public.

“Our focus is supporting our airmen in their time of need, just as how they have, heroically, in our time of need,” Mr. Roper said.

The Wing’s Appeal Initiative is an annual fundraiser campaign since 1951. For four years the association has partnered with the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force to introduce the campaign in schools and raise awareness.