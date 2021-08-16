$4m Over Four Years for Gordon Town Health Centre

Story Highlights Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton in his remarks at the official adoption ceremony held on Friday (August 13) at Jamaica House, said this is the 35th adoption. The Ministry has set a target of having 100 of 225 facilities adopted under the programme.

Mrs. Holness noted that the Ministry is considering relocating the clinic. She said discussions are now underway with the Gordon Town Citizens Association and community members on the matter.

The Adopt -A- Clinic programme is a strategic initiative that seeks to proactively leverage the philanthropic support of the private sector and diaspora, to play a critical role in improving Jamaica’s primary health care system.

Four million dollars will be donated to the Gordon Town Health Centre over the next four years under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt – A – Clinic programme.

Through their combined resources, the United States based donor organisations, the New Testament Temple Church of God (NTTCOG), and the Good Neighbours Community Outreach Agency (GNCOA) in collaboration with the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, Northeast Division, have committed a total of $1 million annually. Over the four-year period, the funds will be used to purchase clinical and office equipment and facilitate minor infrastructure upgrades and maintenance of the facility.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton in his remarks at the official adoption ceremony held on Friday (August 13) at Jamaica House, said this is the 35th adoption. The Ministry has set a target of having 100 of 225 facilities adopted under the programme.

“The adoption process builds the community; they are grateful as all the other communities are for these adoptions because the health centre and primary health care are, in essence, your first port of call for healthy living, healthy lifestyle prevention, and treatment in some instances,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted also that the assistance is critical at this time in providing relief to the primary health care facilities.

Member of Parliament, East Rural St. Andrew the Most Hon. Juliet Holness in her remarks at the ceremony thanked the donors for their generosity.

“It is the best clinic to adopt at this time, one that is in true need and one that will be eternally grateful,” she said.

Mrs. Holness noted that the Ministry is considering relocating the clinic. She said discussions are now underway with the Gordon Town Citizens Association and community members on the matter.

The Centre serves the surrounding communities of Gordon Town, Mavis Bank, Dallas Content Gap, Halls Delight, Maryland, Hart Hill, and Mud Town. On average, the facility sees approximately 1,750 patients per month.

The Gordon Town Health Centre is located in St. Andrew. The type three facility provides curative, maternal-child health, mental health, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and dental health services.

The Adopt -A- Clinic programme is a strategic initiative that seeks to proactively leverage the philanthropic support of the private sector and diaspora, to play a critical role in improving Jamaica’s primary health care system.